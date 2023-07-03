The Jasper Library has announced their July Book Nook Sale dates

The Book Nook operated by the Friends of the Jasper Public Library will take place in July on the following days from 9 AM to 12 PM.

-Saturday July, 1st

-Saturday July, 8th

-Saturday July, 15th

-Saturday July, 22nd

-And Saturday July, 19th

All items are priced as marked; and items being sold include like new books, media, puzzles and more.

Proceeds of the sales benefit library programs for children and adults.

The Book Nook Sales will take place in room 110 at the new library located at 100 3rd Ave.

The library appreciates lightly used donations; and those wanting to donate can contact Betty, at (812) 827-8384.

The Friends of the Library also want to announce they are hosting a large book and media sale in the Library near the front desk, July 13th through 16th, during library hours. At this sale prices for hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks and other media are .50.