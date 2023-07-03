Latest News

Memorial Hospital has announced a free diabetes management class.

The free class called Basics of Diabetes Management will be led by Country Health Center’s Vicki Wolf, FNP-C. 

The Class will take place on Monday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkview Village Christian Care located at 800 S. West Street in Oden. 

Light snacks and blood pressure checks will be available during the event. 
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required; and can be done by calling Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or going online to www.mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes and Events.”

