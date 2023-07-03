Spring Mill State Park is hosting a children’s day camp this month

This day camp is for children entering third through fifth grades and will be on Tuesday, July 25th, from 9 AM to 4 PM.

The day camp will introduce children to a number of outdoor activities. Campers will participate in nature games, take a close look at local flora and fauna while hiking with naturalist staff, discover how to use a compass, learn about caves while on a boat tour through Upper Twin Cave, learn about campfire safety while meeting Smokey Bear, and eat s’mores.

Campers will receive a Spring Mill Camp T-shirt, and a drawstring Spring Mill bag. During the camp, water and an afternoon snack will be provided.

The cost is $30 per child and the registration deadline to get a T-shirt in your child’s size is July 16th, while the deadline for registering for the camp itself is July 19th.

For more information on this and other upcoming events, contact Spring Mill State Park at 812-849-3534 or sbelt@dnr.IN.gov.

Spring Mill State Park is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell.