Brian R. Wahl, age 61, of Huntingburg, passed away at his home on June 30, 2023.

Brian spent many years working for the City of Huntingburg in the Water Department before following his passion for building and becoming an independent contractor and businessman. He was a member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. and the Winslow American Legion. Brian frequently donated his talent, time, funds, and materials to multiple organizations, clubs, and citizens. His help and knowledge were often sought by friends, family, and strangers. Brian was always ready and willing to help anyone and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister. Brian is survived by his wife, Tara L. Wahl; one son; five grandchildren; one stepson; and two sisters.

There will be no services held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com