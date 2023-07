INDOT has announced an upcoming closure to SR 145

Beginning on or around Monday, July 10, crews will close State Road 145 near Birdseye between State Road 64 and I-64 for pipe replacement work.

Seven different pipe replacement projects will be done and all seven projects are expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is I-64 to State Road 37 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.