The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will host their Second Saturday Book Sale this weekend.

The Friends of the Second Saturday Basement Book Sale will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

July’s sale will have several feature areas including a large amount of books on artists, architects, and their works; children’s and adult books featuring Independence Day activities, historical figures, and grilling ideas; and other books on activities for summer fun for the family.

The library also has a Library of Things plus board games to check out.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

Money from the Second Saturday Book Sales go towards library programming and materials.

The fiends accept donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, or outdated informational books.

For more information and to keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page.