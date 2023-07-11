Latest News

A Jasper man was arrested after methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.

Late on the night of Friday, July 7, 2023, Deputy Craig Schneider with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2000 Pontiac Grand AM at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Newton Street and identified the driver as 35-year-old Raymond Petry, of Jasper. During the investigation, Petry’s driving status with the BMV was confirmed suspended and an arrest was initiated for a Driving While Suspended charge. 

Because the Pontiac required towing from the scene of the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle was performed. Officers located a black digital scale with a white crystal-like substance on it, as well as a plastic bag that contained about 100 smaller, orange Ziploc bags. 

Raymond Petry was transported to the Dubois County Security Center to be processed when a jail protocol routine body scan drew deputies’ attention to multiple foreign objects in different areas of Petry’s body. The objects were later identified as a clear, plastic bag holding six orange bags that were packaged with a white crystal-like substance and a glass smoking pipe containing the same white substance. The glass pipe and its contents were not weighed due to safety concerns; the total weight of the six orange bags, along with the clear bag holding them, was 27.7 grams. 

Raymond Petry is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. He faced an initial court appearance on Monday, July 10, 2023, and was issued a $25,000 cash bond. He’s currently being held at the Dubois County Security Center for charges including a Level 2 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Trafficking with an Inmate, Level 6 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and two Class A Misdemeanors for Possession of Paraphernalia and Driving While Suspended.

