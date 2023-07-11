Jasper, Ind. — This summer, the Jasper Police Department is teaming up with other Indiana

law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the

dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.



From July 10 to July 31, law enforcement officers in your community will be on high alert for

speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign, funded by

the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal

Justice Institute (ICJI).



Not only is speeding illegal, it’s also deadly. In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana,

accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic

increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021-2022.

Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana, with nearly 300

fatalities projected in 2023.

The Jasper Police Department wants to remind drivers that, no

matter how seasoned you are as a driver, ultimately, Speeding Slows You Down.

Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver,

passengers, and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around

another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the

newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.



“Speed limit signs are not suggestions, they are the law,” said Assistant Chief Aaron Persohn. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others. Unfortunately, we see people speeding every day. If you’re killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, that’s it – there’s no second chance. Speeding just isn’t worth the risk”.

According to data from ICJI, more people crash while speeding on local roads than on

highways. In 2022, 77% of all speeding-related traffic crashes on Indiana roads occurred on

non-interstate roadways. Drivers in Jasper should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed.

“Local roads are where most of our speeding-related crashes occur,” said Persohn. “We will be

concentrating our efforts in these areas,” he said.



For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.