Jasper, Ind. — This summer, the Jasper Police Department is teaming up with other Indiana
law enforcement agencies to keep drivers and passengers safe by raising awareness about the
dangers of speeding and urging drivers to obey speed limits.
From July 10 to July 31, law enforcement officers in your community will be on high alert for
speeding vehicles while participating in the Speeding Slows You Down campaign, funded by
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal
Justice Institute (ICJI).
Not only is speeding illegal, it’s also deadly. In 2021, speeding killed 252 people in Indiana,
accounting for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities. Tragically, there was a dramatic
increase (15%) in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2021-2022.
Preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana, with nearly 300
fatalities projected in 2023.
The Jasper Police Department wants to remind drivers that, no
matter how seasoned you are as a driver, ultimately, Speeding Slows You Down.
Much like impaired driving, speeding can have deadly consequences for the driver,
passengers, and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around
another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Even the safest cars with the
newest technologies are limited in how much they can help reduce the odds of a crash.
“Speed limit signs are not suggestions, they are the law,” said Assistant Chief Aaron Persohn. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others. Unfortunately, we see people speeding every day. If you’re killed in a crash, or if you kill someone else, that’s it – there’s no second chance. Speeding just isn’t worth the risk”.
According to data from ICJI, more people crash while speeding on local roads than on
highways. In 2022, 77% of all speeding-related traffic crashes on Indiana roads occurred on
non-interstate roadways. Drivers in Jasper should be especially aware of this campaign and their speed.
“Local roads are where most of our speeding-related crashes occur,” said Persohn. “We will be
concentrating our efforts in these areas,” he said.
For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.