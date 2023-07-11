Judy A. Englert, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Judy was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on January 18, 1944, to Lucille (Miller) Cook and Roland Kabrick. Their move to Jasper was initiated by Roland’s promotion to plant Manager of the Swift Packing plant in Jasper.

She was a 1962 Jasper High School Graduate. She went on to become a hairstylist after attending Beauty School in Memphis where she had the opportunity to meet Elvis Presley.

Judy married Stan Englert on April 29, 1967.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, puzzles, board games, reading, and spending time with her friends, family, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stan Englert, Jasper, two children; Curt (Kelly) Englert, Noblesville, and Marchele (Chris) Edwards, Zionsville, four grandchildren; Kendall and Sara Englert, Will (Arden) Edwards and Ali Edwards, and her brother; Richard Kabrick.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister; Terry Lukemeyer, and one brother; Jim Kabrick.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Judy A. Englert will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church or charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com