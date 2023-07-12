Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness will host their annual benefit in September.

Their annual benefit will take place on Saturday, September 16th, at 1408 North Main Street in Huntingburg, with doors opening at 4 PM and the event going from 5 PM to 10 PM.

The event will include Sander’s Catering, a cash bar, a silent auction, a live DJ, guest speakers, and more.

Tickets for the benefit are available for purchase at lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com, and cost $30 per person, $55 for couples, $12 for kids ages 6 to 15, and children 5 and under attend for free.

If you would like to donate Kendra Nichols at 812-631-1692, Janelle Taylor at 812-630-4293, Angie Schepers at 812-556-8392, or Nicole Merkel at 812-661-8337.

Monetary donations can be made online at lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com.

Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness would like to mention that at the event they will have a memory table and visual presentation of loved ones who have been lost to suicide; so if there is someone you have lost and would like honored at the event, photos of them may be sent to Kendra Nichols at 1lockingarmsforsuicide@gmail.com.

For more information on Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness or their benefit visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/LockingArmsforSuicideAwareness/.