A Daviess County man is behind bars on multiple charges with a bond set at $500,000.

Daniel King, age 36 of Elnora, was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and now faces multiple charges and a bail set at $500,000. King faces charges of Rape, Criminal Confinement, Aggravated Battery, Strangulation, Domestic Battery With a Deadly Weapon, Intimidation With a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery Bodily Injury, Pointing a Firearm, Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon, Domestic Battery in Presence of a Minor, Intimidation, Domestic Violence of an Animal, and Torturing or Mutilating an Animal.