St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville is holding a trivia night.

As part of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville’s year-long celebration of their 175 years as a congregation this year, they will be hosting a Trivia Night Event at their church on Saturday, August 19th with doors opening at 6:30 PM and trivia starting at 7 PM.

All are welcome to attend and those wanting to participate will need teams of six people to compete; with a $30 registration fee per team and pre-registration required.

The top three highest-scoring teams will have the opportunity to designate a charity of choice to whom their prize winnings will be donated.

Refreshments will be available and raffle prizes will be given throughout the evening.

Space is limited, so teams are encouraged to register promptly by emailing StPaulsEvangelism@gmail.com with a church-appropriate team name, the team captain’s name and contact information, and the team’s charity of choice.

For more information on the event, follow the Church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/stpaulhaysville.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville is located at 556 West Haysville Road.