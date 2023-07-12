Governor Holcomb announced applications are open for a broadband grant.

The fourth and final round of Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is now open for applications.

The NLC grant program was first announced in 2018 and seeks to bridge the digital divide by bringing high-quality and reliable broadband to unserved and underserved parts of Indiana.

With $80 million remaining in state funds and federal Capital Project Funds for the NLC Broadband Grant Program, this round will provide a maximum of $5 million per grant to fund projects by telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives.

Service providers must provide a minimum 20 percent match of the total allowable project costs.

Since 2019, the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program awarded more than $249 million to 187 projects, for a total investment of $547 million with local matching funds.

To apply or for more information, visit www.ocra.in.gov/nlc. If you have any questions on grant applications, contact nlc@ocra.in.gov.