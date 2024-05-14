Experience the sights and sounds of the Civil War era at Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village during its Living History Weekend on May 25 and 26.

On both days you can stop by reenactor encampments, watch as meals are prepared, and learn about camp life. You can also tour the buildings and see spinning, weaving, and leather working, among other activities. Guests can also play pioneer games on the mill lawn and get a picture with Civil War soldier reenactors.

At 2:30 p.m. near the Sycamore Shelter, which is just off the village parking lot, there will be a Civil War skirmish reenactment where you can watch cannons being fired. The village will be open until 5 p.m. but you can visit reenactors in their encampments all day.

Danny Russel will perform the program “Abraham Lincoln, a Hoosier Hero,” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The one-man show focuses on the 14 years Lincoln spent in Indiana when he lost his mother and sister, taught himself to read, and learned the value of hard work.

The artillery used in the Civil War skirmish and the Lincoln performance are provided thanks to grants from the Lawrence County Tourism Commission.

Park admission during the event is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents. Annual entrance passes are also available for purchase.

Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmill) is at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, 47446.