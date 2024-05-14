Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the first Shop and Sip of 2024! The Shop and Sip is Wednesday, May 15th from 5:00-7:00pm. Experience a fun night of shopping the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by Kirby Stailey in the Astra corner. The Astra will be selling beer and wine in the Downtown Jasper Social District cups and other beverages are available to purchase at participating Social District establishments.
Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5pm-7pm. The following dates are:
Wednesday June 19th
Wednesday July 17th
Wednesday August 21st
Wednesday September 18th
Wednesday October 16th
Wednesday November 20th
Wednesday December 18th
Bring your friends and shop the square! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday May 15th at 5:00pm on the Square in Downtown Jasper.