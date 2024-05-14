Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the first Shop and Sip of 2024! The Shop and Sip is Wednesday, May 15th from 5:00-7:00pm. Experience a fun night of shopping the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by Kirby Stailey in the Astra corner. The Astra will be selling beer and wine in the Downtown Jasper Social District cups and other beverages are available to purchase at participating Social District establishments.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5pm-7pm. The following dates are:

Wednesday June 19th

Wednesday July 17th

Wednesday August 21st

Wednesday September 18th

Wednesday October 16th

Wednesday November 20th

Wednesday December 18th

Bring your friends and shop the square! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday May 15th at 5:00pm on the Square in Downtown Jasper.