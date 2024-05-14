Latest News

The Dubois County Election Board has announced a public meeting scheduled for May 17, 2024, at 8:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Dubois County Clerk’s office located on the 1st Floor of the Dubois County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square, Jasper, IN 47546.

According to the notice, the meeting is being convened pursuant to Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-5. It is open to the public.

For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact Amy L. Kippenbrock at 812-481-7035, the Dubois County Clerk.

On By Joey Rehl

