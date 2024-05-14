Green Drinks Dubois County has announced their next meet-up will be on Tuesday, May 21st at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand, from 6-8 pm Eastern, 5-7 pm Central.

Green Drinks Dubois County is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges. It is an opportunity to network with others in the community with similar interests.

This month they will have an open discussion for ideas to increase attendance at their future meetups and discuss the results of the April Student Climate Film Festival to grow the event in the future.