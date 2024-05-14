Latest News

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, awarded 55 graduates master’s degrees at its commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 11th.

The Graduates who received Master of Divinity degrees were:

  • Deacon Anthony Armbruster, Deacon Samuel Rosko, and Deacon Justin Bobby Vogel, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN;
  • Deacon Donald Bocephus Beaty, Deacon Daniel Herman, and Deacon Michael Willey, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;
  • Deacon Cody Eveld, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
  • Deacon Kyeongbeom Lee, Diocese of Busan, South Korea;
  • Joseph Muithi Maundu and Cavine Odiwuor Okello, Glenmary Home Missioners;
  • Deacon Alex McCullough, Deacon Bruce Scott, and Deacon Jayke White, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois;
  • Deacon Matthew Millay, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;
  • Hung Van Nguyen, Archdiocese of Hanoi, Vietnam;
  • Deacon Eric Ouellette, Diocese of Manchester, NH;
  • Deacon Jose Rolando Perez and Deacon Kacper Wojcieszko, Diocese of Memphis, TN;
  • Deacon Seth Reed, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
  • Deacon Phillip Rogier and Deacon Caleb Scherzinger, Diocese of Evansville, IN;
  • Deacon Joseph Schultz, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;
  • Deacon Ryan Winger, Diocese of Amarillo, TX.

The graduates who received Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:

  • Jacob Condi, Diocese of Manchester, NH;
  • An Hong Dinh, Archdiocese of Baltimore, MD;
  • Anthony Maurice, Diocese of Burlington, VT;
  • Conor McClure, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;
  • Brother Gregory Morris, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey;
  • Phillip Necessary, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
  • Joseph Tuttle, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

The graduates who received Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were:

  • Deacon James Dodge, Springfield, IL;
  • Ryan Ecken, White House, TN;
  • Bradley Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN;
  • Todd Goodsell, Bountiful, UT;
  • Deacon Philip Hanrahan, Lexington, KY;
  • Brother Joseph Mary Harp, Maryville, TN;
  • Kathleen Heidler, Fishers, IN;
  • Tyler Huber, Floyds Knobs, IN;
  • Deacon James King, Ferdinand, IN;
  • Deacon Todd Lovas, Shepherd, MI;
  • Donald Paul Maddox III, Mobile, AL;
  • Joseph Muithi Maundu, Glenmary Home Missioners;
  • John McCarthy, Fort Myers, FL;
  • Rebecca Naas, Evansville, IN;
  • Fredrick Ochieng, Nairobi, Kenya;
  • Spencer Payton, Newburgh, IN;
  • Kerry Powers, Las Cruces, NM;
  • Deacon Seth Reed, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
  • Nicholas Rivelli, Indianapolis, IN;
  • Brandon Routt, Richmond, KY;
  • Bruce Sander, Tulsa, OK;
  • Emily Schmid, Urbandale, IA;
  • Deacon Kevin Templin, Albers, IL;
  • Deacon Jay VanHoosier, Newburgh, IN;
  • Andrew Wentworth, Mobile, AL;
  • Sister Amy Westbrook, Jackson, KY;
  • Wesley Wheatley, Hawesville, KY;
  • Deacon Jayke White, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois;
  • Deacon Michael Willey, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;
  • Deacon Kacper Wojcieszko, Diocese of Memphis, TN.
