Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, awarded 55 graduates master’s degrees at its commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 11th.
The Graduates who received Master of Divinity degrees were:
- Deacon Anthony Armbruster, Deacon Samuel Rosko, and Deacon Justin Bobby Vogel, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN;
- Deacon Donald Bocephus Beaty, Deacon Daniel Herman, and Deacon Michael Willey, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;
- Deacon Cody Eveld, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
- Deacon Kyeongbeom Lee, Diocese of Busan, South Korea;
- Joseph Muithi Maundu and Cavine Odiwuor Okello, Glenmary Home Missioners;
- Deacon Alex McCullough, Deacon Bruce Scott, and Deacon Jayke White, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois;
- Deacon Matthew Millay, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;
- Hung Van Nguyen, Archdiocese of Hanoi, Vietnam;
- Deacon Eric Ouellette, Diocese of Manchester, NH;
- Deacon Jose Rolando Perez and Deacon Kacper Wojcieszko, Diocese of Memphis, TN;
- Deacon Seth Reed, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- Deacon Phillip Rogier and Deacon Caleb Scherzinger, Diocese of Evansville, IN;
- Deacon Joseph Schultz, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;
- Deacon Ryan Winger, Diocese of Amarillo, TX.
The graduates who received Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:
- Jacob Condi, Diocese of Manchester, NH;
- An Hong Dinh, Archdiocese of Baltimore, MD;
- Anthony Maurice, Diocese of Burlington, VT;
- Conor McClure, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;
- Brother Gregory Morris, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey;
- Phillip Necessary, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;
- Joseph Tuttle, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.
The graduates who received Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were:
- Deacon James Dodge, Springfield, IL;
- Ryan Ecken, White House, TN;
- Bradley Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN;
- Todd Goodsell, Bountiful, UT;
- Deacon Philip Hanrahan, Lexington, KY;
- Brother Joseph Mary Harp, Maryville, TN;
- Kathleen Heidler, Fishers, IN;
- Tyler Huber, Floyds Knobs, IN;
- Deacon James King, Ferdinand, IN;
- Deacon Todd Lovas, Shepherd, MI;
- Donald Paul Maddox III, Mobile, AL;
- Joseph Muithi Maundu, Glenmary Home Missioners;
- John McCarthy, Fort Myers, FL;
- Rebecca Naas, Evansville, IN;
- Fredrick Ochieng, Nairobi, Kenya;
- Spencer Payton, Newburgh, IN;
- Kerry Powers, Las Cruces, NM;
- Deacon Seth Reed, Diocese of Nashville, TN;
- Nicholas Rivelli, Indianapolis, IN;
- Brandon Routt, Richmond, KY;
- Bruce Sander, Tulsa, OK;
- Emily Schmid, Urbandale, IA;
- Deacon Kevin Templin, Albers, IL;
- Deacon Jay VanHoosier, Newburgh, IN;
- Andrew Wentworth, Mobile, AL;
- Sister Amy Westbrook, Jackson, KY;
- Wesley Wheatley, Hawesville, KY;
- Deacon Jayke White, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois;
- Deacon Michael Willey, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;
- Deacon Kacper Wojcieszko, Diocese of Memphis, TN.