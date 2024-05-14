Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, awarded 55 graduates master’s degrees at its commencement ceremony held on Saturday, May 11th.

The Graduates who received Master of Divinity degrees were:

Deacon Anthony Armbruster, Deacon Samuel Rosko, and Deacon Justin Bobby Vogel, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN;

Deacon Donald Bocephus Beaty, Deacon Daniel Herman, and Deacon Michael Willey, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;

Deacon Cody Eveld, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;

Deacon Kyeongbeom Lee, Diocese of Busan, South Korea;

Joseph Muithi Maundu and Cavine Odiwuor Okello, Glenmary Home Missioners;

Deacon Alex McCullough, Deacon Bruce Scott, and Deacon Jayke White, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois;

Deacon Matthew Millay, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;

Hung Van Nguyen, Archdiocese of Hanoi, Vietnam;

Deacon Eric Ouellette, Diocese of Manchester, NH;

Deacon Jose Rolando Perez and Deacon Kacper Wojcieszko, Diocese of Memphis, TN;

Deacon Seth Reed, Diocese of Nashville, TN;

Deacon Phillip Rogier and Deacon Caleb Scherzinger, Diocese of Evansville, IN;

Deacon Joseph Schultz, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;

Deacon Ryan Winger, Diocese of Amarillo, TX.

The graduates who received Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:

Jacob Condi, Diocese of Manchester, NH;

An Hong Dinh, Archdiocese of Baltimore, MD;

Anthony Maurice, Diocese of Burlington, VT;

Conor McClure, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;

Brother Gregory Morris, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey;

Phillip Necessary, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;

Joseph Tuttle, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

The graduates who received Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were: