Wendy Weber Schnarr, age 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 in Euless, TX.

Wendy was born in Jasper, IN on August 17th, 1973 to John and Diana (Myers) Weber. She worked in sales most of her life, for Kimball and other various companies in Dallas, Texas.

She enjoyed traveling, especially going to the beach, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

Preceding her death is her Mother, Diana Weber in March of 2019.

Wendy is survived by her Father, John Weber and his wife, Sarah; her Aunt, Emma Jean Conklin; her Brother, Nathan (Brandy) Weber, and Sister, Angela Weber; her three Sons: Chase (Nicole) Stenftenagel, Cole Stenftenagel, and Kanon Schnarr; her Grandchild, Miles Stenftenagel; two Nephews, Ace Weber and Ashton Weber and a Niece, Madeline Weber. She will be missed by many other relatives, friends, and co-workers.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18th, 2024 in the family room at The Rock Bar & Grill in Ireland, IN from 1-4pm. Memorial donations or flowers can be given at the Celebration of Life.