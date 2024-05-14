Latest News

Virginia Ellen Barnett, age 75, of Petersburg, passed away on May 12, 2024, at Brickyard Healthcare Center in Petersburg.

She was born July 16, 1948, in Dubois County, Indiana, to Jesse Wallace Barnett and Anna Mae (Chambers) Barnett. Virginia loved her feline friend, Billie; and country music, especially Trace Atkins. She enjoyed puzzles, sudoku, crosswords, and knitting. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jesse Barnett.

She is survived by two nieces, Rachel Barnett and Jessica Hammond, both of Evansville; and a sister-in-law, Gwen Barnett.

A graveside service for Virginia Ellen Barnett will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Monday, May 20, 2024, at Fairmount Cemetary in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com

