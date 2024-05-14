Rosetta M. Risley, age 88, of Jasper, passed away on May 11, 2024, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born June 9, 1935, in Velpen, to Leroy and Lula Mae (Winkler) Risley. As a child, Rosetta attended Spraggins Church. She enjoyed playing cards. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bobby Risley; longtime partner, Paul Sollman; and four siblings, James, Evelyn, Laura and Rosalee.

Graveside services for Rosetta Risley will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Pleasant Grove/Spraggins Cemetery near Velpen. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. There will be no visitation. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com