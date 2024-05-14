Latest News

On May 9, True Scripts Management Services, out of Washington, IN, was named the Best Place to Work in 2024 in the medium category for the third year in a row. True Scripts is a prescription benefit management company that strives to lower the cost of prescription drugs, achieve successful clinical outcomes, and treat its customers with amazing care. The pharmacy-founded company aims to be fully transparent through its care. 

All companies that participate in the Best Places to Work Program, which is held by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, undergo a comprehensive evaluation. The evaluation weighs the employee’s strengths and provides the company with valuable tips that can help improve the company. The Indiana chamber of Commerce works to build the world-class environment that provides economic opportunity for all Indiana citizens. 

To learn more about the Best Places to Work in Indiana program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

On By Brianna Williams

