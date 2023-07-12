A contest is being held to name a penguin chick at the Mesker Park Zoo.

A male penguin chick that was recently born in April is now on exhibit at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo, but they looking for the public’s help in selecting a name for him.

You can vote on a name for the penguin by going to meskerparkzoo.com, clicking on “Donate Now” and selecting the name you want to vote for.

A $2.00 donation to the zoo equals 1 vote for a name and if you want to send multiple votes for the same name, you can do so by changing your donation amount by increments of $2.00.

The available names to vote for are Louie, Maverick, Jester, Rocky, and Pickle.

You can vote on the names from now through Monday, July 31st.

The winning name that will be given to the penguin chick will be announced on Tuesday, August 1st.

To vote on the penguin chick’s name or learn more about the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanical Garden visit meskerparkzoo.com.