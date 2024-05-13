The City of Jasper has announced the Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 27th, 2024, in observance of Memorial Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

Trash and scheduled recycling that would normally be collected on Monday, May 27th, 2024, will now be collected on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. The public is reminded to place trash and recycling by the curbside by 7 AM.