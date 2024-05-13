Jannette Ann Loma, age 67, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:34 a.m., on Monday, May 13, 2024, at The Timbers of Jasper.

She was born January 25, 1957, in Paoli, Indiana, to Malvin Dicus, Sr. and Louanna Mae (Holding) Dicus. Jannette was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Jasper American Legion. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards; and dearly loved her dog – “Sam”. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Winnie Lynn Hodge and Jarrell Dan Hodge; two siblings, Malvin Dicus, Jr. and Nancy Layton; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by one son, Joshua Hodge of New Braunfels, Texas; one daughter, Jami Alcocer of Louisville, Kentucky; four siblings, Mina Hernandez of Louisville, Kentucky, Anonia Blessinger of Jasper, Sarah Kinder of Jasper, and Zada Stratman of Dale; by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Jannette Loma will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com