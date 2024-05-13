Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced details for their 23rd annual bicycle tour of Indiana. The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.



Cyclists in the event include survivors, law enforcement officers, family members, and friends of law enforcement. Those interested in cycling may contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride by phone at 812-727-0725, by email at copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com, or by mail at PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429.

The dates and route for the 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:

July 8th – Indianapolis to Richmond

July 9th – Richmond to Bluffton

July 10th – Bluffton to Angola

July 11th – Angola to South Bend

July 12th – South Bend to Merrillville

July 13th – Merrillville to Kentland

July 14th – Kentland to Terre Haute

July 15th – Terre Haute to Evansville

July 16th – Evansville to Tell City

July 17th – Tell City to Jeffersonville

July 18 – Jeffersonville to Madison

July 19 – Madison to Columbus

July 20 – Columbus to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis

As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners available.

Proceeds from the annual ride provide line-of-duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors.

The 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors support truck memorial photos have also been unveiled. While the group rides in support and memory of all line of duty death officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year’s truck is in special memory of:

Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch March 2, 2023

Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Indiana State Police – End of Watch March 3, 2023

Maintenance Foreman Michael Robert Keel, Indiana Department of Correction – End of Watch April 12, 2023

Trooper Aaron N. Smith, Indiana State Police – End of Watch June 28, 2023

Sergeant Heather Glenn, Tell City Police Department – End of Watch July 3, 2023

Deputy Sheriff John Durm, Marion County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch July 10, 2023

Deputy Sheriff Timothy J. Guyer, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch August 1, 2023

Any line-of-duty deaths in 2024 will receive special recognition next year.

For more information on Cops Cycling for Survivors or to find a donation page for the group visit copscycling4survivors.org.