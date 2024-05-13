Cops Cycling for Survivors has announced details for their 23rd annual bicycle tour of Indiana. The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.
Cyclists in the event include survivors, law enforcement officers, family members, and friends of law enforcement. Those interested in cycling may contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride by phone at 812-727-0725, by email at copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com, or by mail at PO Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429.
The dates and route for the 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride are:
- July 8th – Indianapolis to Richmond
- July 9th – Richmond to Bluffton
- July 10th – Bluffton to Angola
- July 11th – Angola to South Bend
- July 12th – South Bend to Merrillville
- July 13th – Merrillville to Kentland
- July 14th – Kentland to Terre Haute
- July 15th – Terre Haute to Evansville
- July 16th – Evansville to Tell City
- July 17th – Tell City to Jeffersonville
- July 18 – Jeffersonville to Madison
- July 19 – Madison to Columbus
- July 20 – Columbus to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis
As the group rides through locations, area residents are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers and the survivors of fallen heroes in whatever meaningful manners available.
Proceeds from the annual ride provide line-of-duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps, and other avenues of support for survivors.
The 2024 Cops Cycling for Survivors support truck memorial photos have also been unveiled. While the group rides in support and memory of all line of duty death officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year’s truck is in special memory of:
- Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch March 2, 2023
- Master Trooper James R. Bailey, Indiana State Police – End of Watch March 3, 2023
- Maintenance Foreman Michael Robert Keel, Indiana Department of Correction – End of Watch April 12, 2023
- Trooper Aaron N. Smith, Indiana State Police – End of Watch June 28, 2023
- Sergeant Heather Glenn, Tell City Police Department – End of Watch July 3, 2023
- Deputy Sheriff John Durm, Marion County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch July 10, 2023
- Deputy Sheriff Timothy J. Guyer, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office – End of Watch August 1, 2023
Any line-of-duty deaths in 2024 will receive special recognition next year.
For more information on Cops Cycling for Survivors or to find a donation page for the group visit copscycling4survivors.org.