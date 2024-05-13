The University of Southern Indiana has announced three of its student-run media outlets will have new leadership during the 2024-25 academic year.

The Shield, USI’s independent student-run newspaper, will have Ian Young, a junior majoring in journalism, serve as Editor-in-Chief. Young will be responsible for the overall operations of the media outlet and overseeing all content published by The Shield, including its website, weekly e-newsletter, social media platforms, and monthly themed print editions.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Lifestyle Editor and has served in a multitude of other capacities, including sports writing, lifestyle writing, photography, and graphic design, during his three years with The Shield.

The Shield is a designated student forum, and students are responsible for all reporting, writing, photography, editing, designing, and ad sales.

95.7 The Spin, USI’s student-run radio station, has now named its Station Manager as Issac Heldt, a USI senior majoring in radio and television. Previously, Heldt served as a DJ and Production Assistant for the station. The Station Manager is responsible for overseeing all the station departments. Heldt is also responsible for ensuring the station is FCC-compliant.

The Spin provides the USI community and beyond with entertainment, news, sports, and public affairs programs.

Candid Magazine will have Maxwell Wheeler, a USI junior majoring in English, serve as its Editor-in-Chief. In this role, Wheeler will manage Candid staff and the overall assignment of tasks to ensure deadlines are met and the publication is released on time.

Candid Magazine is a student-run biannual publication focusing on art, fashion, and editorial topics. This publication gives students the opportunity to create content outside the classroom and focus on ideas and issues that interest them.