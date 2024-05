A new Coffee Shop and Book Store in Jasper will soon be hosting a ribbon cutting.

This new store called “The Next Chapter” is located at 519 Main Street in Jasper, and serves drinks including coffee, tea, bubble tea, steamers, hot chocolate, and more, and sells new and used books, vinyl, and gifts.

The ribbon cutting for The Next Chapter is set to be held on Monday, May 20th, at 4 PM.

For more information about The Next Chapter visit thenextchapterbooks.org/.