Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel,

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Seaman Hunter Jones, a native of Shoals, Indiana, serves in Japan aboard the self-contained mobile airport and the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

Jones graduated from Shoals High School in 2020.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Shoals.

“I grew up on a cow farm, so the biggest lesson I learned was how to have a strong work ethic,” said Jones. “I also learned the importance of having good communication skills.”

Jones joined the Navy four years ago. Today, Jones serves as a gunner’s mate.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted the experience and to go out and see the world,” said Jones.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Jones serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces. These naval forces operate with allies

and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Jones has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of being selected as the weapons department Blue Jacket of the Year,” said Jones.

Jones can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means camaraderie,” said Jones. “The connections you build with the others serving in the Navy are not the same as those you make in civilian jobs.”

Jones is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mom, dad, and my two younger brothers,” added Jones. “I don’t think I would be able to be out here for as long as I have without their support.”