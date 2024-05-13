The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is organizing a Ladies’ Shooting Course scheduled for May 20th and 21st at 5:00 PM.

This course is exclusively open to Martin County residents, and pre-registration is required.

Participants are required to bring their own handgun, 100 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, as well as a belt and holster.

The course curriculum will cover firearm fundamentals.

To register for the course, interested individuals can call (812)247-3726.

This initiative aims to provide women in the community with essential firearm knowledge and skills for self-defense and recreational shooting.