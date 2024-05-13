Shoals Community School Cafeteria is gearing up to serve children and teens aged 18 and under this summer at two different locations, ensuring no child goes hungry during the break.

Location 1: Shoals Community School Cafeteria

When: May 20, 2024, to May 31, 2024 (excluding May 27, 2024)

Time: Breakfast 8:00 am to 8:30 am, Lunch 10:30 am to Noon

Location 2: Shoals Library, 404 High St Shoals, IN

When: Every Tuesday and Thursday in June

Time: Lunch 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Children and teens under 18 are welcome to enjoy these nutritious meals, regardless of whether they are students of Shoals Community School. It’s important to note that all meals must be consumed at the respective location.

For those interested in finding other locations for summer meals, simply text “Summer Meals” or “Verano” to 914-342-7744 to find a nearby spot. For further information, feel free to call 812-247-2060 Ext. 706.