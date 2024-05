Residents of Milltown are in for a unique experience as they are invited to enjoy the bridge lighting from kayaks on May 18, 2024.

Hosted by Cave Country Canoes, residents can reserve their free kayak by calling 812-633-4806. Boats will launch at 8 pm, and participants must return immediately after the lighting.

This event promises a memorable evening on the water, providing a picturesque view of the bridge lighting.