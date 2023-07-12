A free gift giveaway to thank Vietnam Veterans will take place in Martin County.

This gift giveaway is on Thursday, July 27th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Martin County Courthouse, located at 129 Main Street in Shoals.

The free gift giveaway is for veterans who are Indiana Residents and served in the military during the Vietnam War era of 1955 to 1975, regardless of duty station.

The free gift given to qualifying veterans at the event will include a hardcover book, expanded digital book, and ebook of “A Time to Honor”, as well as the DVD documentary “The Journey Home”.

The gifts will be hand presented to each veteran at the event and will not be mailed, but if you are unable to attend due to mobility issues, email Deliver@whvv.org.

For more information visit vetsgift.com or contact Martin County Veteran Service Officer, Johnathan Cropp at 812-247-2210.

While dates have not yet been announced, this event will soon be coming to Daviess and Pike County as well as other counties.