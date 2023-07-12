The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary is holding a meeting.
Their meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13th at 6:30 PM at VFW Post #673.
VFW Post #673 is located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary is holding a meeting.
Their meeting will be held on Thursday, July 13th at 6:30 PM at VFW Post #673.
VFW Post #673 is located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper.