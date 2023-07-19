Gerald Wayne Neukam, age 77, of Holland, passed away at 1:35 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 4, 1946, in Evansville, Indiana, to Carl and Lolan (Hartke) Neukam. He married Beverly Begle on September 18, 1973.

Gerald was a veteran of the Army National Guard serving during the Vietnam Era. He took part in the Honor Flight last fall. Gerald was a dairy farmer and salesman for agricultural feed supply. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand; enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, woodworking and especially spending time going to his grandchildren’s activities.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eldon Neukam and Janice Kost.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Neukam of Holland; two daughters, Jannel (Paul) Steinmetz of Ferdinand, Natalee (Kurt) Willard of Dale; three sons, Jarod (Michael) Howard of Louisville, Chris (Christina) Neukam of Indianapolis, Patrick (Misty) Neukam of Madeira Beach, Florida; thirteen grandchildren; and by two great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass for Gerald Neukam will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, July 22, at Christ the King Church in Ferdinand. Fr. Anthony Govind will officiate the service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A parish rosary will be held at 7:30.

