Multiple road closures will take place in Huntingburg next week.

The Huntingburg Street Department will apply an asphalt emulsion liquid road surface coating to the multiple streets on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, July 25, weather permitting.

The streets that will be affected are:

Anthony Court between 20 th Street and the dead end.

Street and the dead end. Christopher Court between 20 th Street and the dead end.

Street and the dead end. Erin Court between 20 th Street and the dead end.

Street and the dead end. And 21st Street between Leland Drive and Chestnut Street.

There will be no access to these roads during the course of the work, which will be between 8 AM and 5 PM.

Residents who normally park their vehicles on the street or have driveways off of the streets in those areas are asked to plan to park on a side street nearby to have access to their vehicles.

Barricades will be removed as soon as the road is ready for vehicular traffic. For more information, contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.