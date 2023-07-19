INDOT has announced repairs for State Road 56 in Washington County.

This repair is a chip seal operation and will be starting on or after Monday, July 24th.

Crews will be active between State Road 337 near Livonia and the west junction of State Road 60 near Salem.

Motorists can expect lane closures and flagging while work is in progress.

Chip seal work typically lasts three to four days per location depending upon the weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

More information about this project or others, conditions, or traffic alerts can be accessed at any time by visiting INDOT’s social media pages or by using the TrafficWise app.