The Indiana State Fair has announced they have over 100 free things at the fair.

Some of the free activities included at the State Fair are:

Activities to do; like Putt Putt Golf, catching fish at the DNR fishing pond for children, STEM and FFA activities at the Normandy Barn, and playing cornhole or doing a scavenger hunt at the Farm Bearu Building.

Interesting Exhibits; such as the Pioneer Village, The Indiana History Train, and the Perdue Extention Design and Innovation Show.

Contests and shows to watch; including the PNC Hot Air Ballon Race, The Xpogo Extreme Stunt Team, The Championship Rodeo’s Slack Run, and the Celebrity Cow Milking Competition.

And seeing a wide variety of animals; with the DNR’s Butterfly Exhibit, baby goats to meet and pet at Goat Mountain, rabbits, baby bunnies, and hatching chicks at Animal Town, and otters at Otter Adventure.

The State Fair will be open Friday, July 28th through Sunday, August 20th, and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

For more information about the Indiana State Fair or to purchase tickets, visit IndianaStateFair.com

To see a list of 100 things to do at the Indiana State Fair as well as details of where and when you can find them, visit indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/general-information/100-free-things-to-do.