Mark D. Snedeker, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:51 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana.

Mark was born in Winter Park, Florida, on January 17, 1957, to Donald Snedeker and Martha Jean (Sommers) Gruppo. He married Cheryl Gehlhausen on June 23, 1979, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 21, 2021.

Mark was a 1975 graduate of Jasper High School. He retired after 30 years as a boilermaker with Local #374. After retirement, he spent 12 years working behind the scenes at Hanselmans Incorporated which included the Schnitzelbank restaurant, Schnitzelbank catering, the Hampton Inn, Club Hauss, and the Schnitz Brewery.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Mark loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, traveling, and boating.

He is survived by his companion, Cheryl Cunningham, two sisters; Marlene (Darrell) Mullis, Santa Claus, IN, and Kendra (Leo) Buehler, Carmel, IN, two nieces; Aundrea Schaeffer and Halley Buehler, three nephews; Aaron Mullis, Luke Buehler, and Jacob Buehler, and three great-nephews whom he adored.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Cheryl, and son, Alex Daniel Snedeker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark D. Snedeker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

