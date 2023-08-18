In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sat down with Ruth Wilson, the Senior Regional Impact Manager of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, and Al Mihajlovits, Selection Committee Chair for this year’s round of Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates. They talk about the various process of submitting a laureate, who qualifies, and why recognizing the leaders of Dubois County is so important.

Nominate someone you know today: https://swindiana.ja.org/events/10th-annual-ja-dubois-county-business-hall-of-fame

