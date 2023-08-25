(Terre Haute, IN) Nearly 30 years after an initial Morgan County Child Molesting conviction, 62-year-old Paul Hoopigarner, of Terre Haute, IN, pled guilty to seven charges of that same nature and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Court documents state that between around January 2021 and at least February of that same year, Paul Hoopigarner used the Kik application with the screenname “domeeasey69” to communicate and share child sex abuse material (CSAM). Videos and images found in Paul Hoopigarner’s possession included sadistic or masochistic conduct with toddlers, infants, and children less than 8 years old engaged in those acts with other child sex abusers.

A nationwide initiative launched in 2006 called Project Safe Childhood to combat the growing child sex abuse epidemic brought this case. Paul Hoopigarner pled guilty to three counts of Distribution of CSAM, three counts of receiving CSAM, and one count of possession of CSAM to earn a 30-year prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, Paul Hoopigarner will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for the remainder of his life.