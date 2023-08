In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Fallon Siebert, a Optimist Board Member, on what the organization is, what they are involved with around the community of Jasper, and their upcoming events and projects that they hope people will continue to show their support on!

Please visit https://www.optimistclubjasper.org to learn more or to become a member of The Optimist Club of Jasper.

Stock media provided by Pond5.