The National Weather Service provided more detailed insight into the damage from recent storms. Continued surveys have now confirmed four local twisters that touched down.

Preliminary surveys found EF-1 tornado damage in Dubois County through downtown Paoli; however, it remains unknown if this damage is part of one long tornado track or multiple smaller tornadoes. EF-1 damage was found a half mile north of Paoli along with preliminary EF-0 evidence of a twister 1.5 miles south/southeast of Paoli, near Pioneer Mother’s Memorial Forest.

Most recent reports from the NWS state the newest confirmed EF-1 twister near Salem, IN. Continued surveys of the damage are taking place and we will report any additional tornadoes as the information is released.

Dubois County residents are being asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage. Collecting assessments using this process is vital to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) in determining damage estimates and developing the next course of action in the recovery process. At this time only Dubois County residents are being asked to report their damage to 211.

We will report updates on the NWS damage survey and requests from IDHS as they’re made available.

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency has released the following information in regard to debris removal for the areas of Dubois County that were affected by the tornadoes.

Temporary sites have been set up for debris removal at Haysville Park South Field, the corner of 960 E and State Highway 56, and Dubois County Drop Site, 5080 N. State Road 545.

These sites will be available from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM beginning August 9th and will remain available until 7:00 PM on August 16th.

Any wooden debris to be disposed of should be placed next to the county roadway for pickup.

For any inquiries, please contact tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org