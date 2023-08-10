(English, IN) Dewey W. Shelton, age 71, of English, IN entered his heavenly home on August 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Fairmount, Indiana to Hovel and Essie (Cutshaw) Shelton on August 31, 1951. Dewey graduated from English High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy (Stroud) on March 20, 1970, and was blessed with two children. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 181. Dewey was the owner of Dewey’s Guns and an active member at Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church, the Wild Turkey National Federation, and the National Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.

Dewey is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Herman (Sonny), Ralph Hubert (Laile), Gladson (Gus) Shelton, and his sister Elizabeth (Gail) Magby.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Judy, son Donnie Shelton (Desirae), daughter, Sarah Toole (Kevin), grandchildren; Chelsea Brewer (Andrew), Hallie Elliott, Alexander Elliott (Nina), Nicholas Toole, and Hunter Shelton, great-grandchildren; Cooper, Peyton, Cole and Whitley, two brothers, Wiley (Jerry) Shelton and Leon Shelton, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 12:00 noon at the Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church in English, IN.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Tunnel Hill Free Methodist Church and on Saturday from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon service time.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Harvey McAdams and Bro. Adam Stroud with burial to follow at Hamilton Cemetery in English, IN.

