(Dubois County, IN) Professional Eyecare Associates of Dubois County was recently among 38 Hoosier organizations to receive the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award. The distinguished honor is reserved for Indiana businesses and organizations that stand the test of time with a commitment to community service.

Throughout the past 50 years, Professional Eyecare Associates has consistently provided committed care to the communities it serves. That demonstration of dedication to withstand the test of time as a successful business landed our local eye care center on the 32nd list of the award’s honorees.

Professional Eyecare Associates now joins a cohort of over 1,200 Hoosier entities to be honored with the Governor’s Half-Century Award. Last year’s local honorees included Bob Luegers Buick GMC for 60 years of operation, Hulsman Refrigeration Inc. with 52 years, and Olinger Diamond Center’s 65 years of service, all in Dubois County.