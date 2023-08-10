The Jasper Police Department has made a statement on severe weather safety in reference to recent storms.

During the early hours of Monday, August 7th, the northern area of Dubois County was issued a tornado warning.

While the situation was being closely monitored and Jasper was not in the path of the indicated tornado, the Jasper Police Department decided to activate the weather sirens proactively.

JPD says that during the activation of the sirens, it was found that three sirens, located on 17th Street, 20th Street, and 37th Street, failed to sound due to power outages and their battery backups on the sirens failing.

The sirens are being inspected and will be repaired, but the JPD wants to take this opportunity to remind the public that outdoor weather sirens are not meant to wake you, be heard inside a residence, or replace your own notification processes, such as NOAA weather radios, weather apps on your phone, or your local news and weather stations.

They would also like to remind the public to make sure their NOAA weather radios have fresh batteries so they are working and can notify you in the event of a severe storm.

For anyone interested in having an NOAA weather radio, Tammy Humbert with Dubois County EMA advises Midland weather radios are recommended, and that you can take weather radios to Dubois County EMA to have them programmed at no cost. Dubois County EMA is located at 602 Main Street in Jasper.