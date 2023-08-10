Latest News

Haysville Park is hosting their annual Poker Run this weekend.

The Haysville Park Poker Run will take place on Saturday, August 12th, at Haysville Park with registration beginning at 10:30 AM and vehicles leaving at noon.

Registration is $10 per person and all vehicles are welcome to be used in the poker run.

A limited supply of shirts will be available for purchase at the event and food and drinks can be purchased before the run.

Also at the event will be a half pot drawing, giveaways, and cash prizes.

All proceeds from the poker run will go towards the upkeep of Haysville Park.

On By Celia Neukam

