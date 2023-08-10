Haysville Park is hosting their annual Poker Run this weekend.

The Haysville Park Poker Run will take place on Saturday, August 12th, at Haysville Park with registration beginning at 10:30 AM and vehicles leaving at noon.

Registration is $10 per person and all vehicles are welcome to be used in the poker run.

A limited supply of shirts will be available for purchase at the event and food and drinks can be purchased before the run.

Also at the event will be a half pot drawing, giveaways, and cash prizes.

All proceeds from the poker run will go towards the upkeep of Haysville Park.