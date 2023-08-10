The Rotary Club of Dubois County announced the 2023 ATHENA Awards Banquet keynote speaker.

The 2023 ATHENA Awards Banquet keynote speaker will be M. Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Water Works Company, Inc.; which is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company.

The Rotary Club also announced the 2023 ATHENA Award Finalists from Dubois County are Annette Altmeyer, Dana Kunz, Dr. Kristi Nord, Erin Rauscher, and Sr. Rose Mary Rexing.

All finalists will be celebrated at the ATHENA Awards Banquet, being held on Wednesday, September 13th at the Huntingburg Event Center, with one being named the 2023 ATHENA Award Recipient.

For more information on the ATHENA Awards Banquet, visit the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s website, duboiscountyrotary.com, and navigate to the ATHENA link under the “About Our Club” tab.

Sponsorships, table purchases, and individual tickets for the ATHENA Awards Banquet are all on sale now and pre-registration is required for this event.