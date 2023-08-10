Patoka Lake Watershed is hosting a cleanup day and is looking for volunteers.

The Patoka Lake Cleanup Day will take place on Saturday, September 23rd, with registration starting at 8 AM at the US Army Corps of Engineers Office, located at 4512 North Cuzco Road South.

It is recommended that volunteers dress accordingly to pick up trash in the weeds along the highways and shorelines.

Once registration is completed coordinators will direct you to a general area to clean up. Gloves, trash bags, and bug spray will be available for volunteers.

At 11 AM Volunteers will return to the Army Corps of Engineers Office to receive a fish fry lunch and door prizes with each volunteer receiving a goody bag.

Seating will be limited for the lunch so volunteers are asked to bring their own chairs.

For more information on the Patoka Lake Cleanup Day call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.