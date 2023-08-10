Orange County, IN – On August 6th, Master Trooper Trey Lytton and Trooper Connor Giesler received information from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office that 44-year-old Robin L. Dixon of Marengo, Indiana was wanted on multiple felony warrants in both Indiana and Kentucky. After developing information on a possible address where Dixon was residing, Giesler, Lytton, and Conservation Officer Jim Schreck located Dixon in Marengo. Dixon was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants.

While executing the arrest warrants, Troopers developed probable cause of illegal drug activity. The residence was searched, and officers located approximately 113 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. 49-year-old Melissa D. Lawrence, also of Marengo was taken into custody and both she and Dixon were incarcerated in the Orange County Jail.

Arrested and Charges: Melissa D. Lawrence, 49, Marengo, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arrested and Charges : Robin L. Dixon, 44, Marengo, IN